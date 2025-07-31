It has been a month, and Bollywood has delivered a beautiful change with pretty love stories striking a chord with the audience. Right from Aap Jaisa Koi, to Metro…In Dino, Saiyaara and now upcoming film Dhadak 2. Romance is back in cinemas and I cannot be any more happier!

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, after soaking the OTT world in love with R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Aap Jaisa Koi, is all set to arrive and paint the silver screen red with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri’s upcoming film.

Dhadak 2 music album currently has three songs: Bas Ek Dhadak, Preet Re, and Duniya Alag. The three song have three distinct shades of love – while Preet Re will make your heart flutter with the all the new undefined emotions you feel, Duniya Alag is a classic heartbreaking what if addressing all the why and hows of a love not finding a happy ending. Bas Ek Dhadak is a confirmation and declaration of two people madly in love!

Composed by Rochak Kohli, Javed-Mohsin, and Shreyas Puranik, the songs are beautifully written by Siddharth-Garima, Rashmi Virag, and Gurpreet Saini. Here is the detailed review of the music album of Dhadak 2 starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

Song: Preet Re

Music Composer: Rochak Kohli

Lyricist: Gurpreet Saini

Singers: Darshan Raval, Jonita Gandhi & Rochak Kohli

My personal favorite from this album is this quirky and cheeky romantic number written by Gurpreet Saini! A verse in the song says, ‘Mere dil ke tu rahiyo nazdeek re, Tu jo saath ho to sab lage theek re, Baatein dil ki hoti hain bareek re.’ Darshan Raval and Jonita Gandhi add a very honest and appealing charm to this romance!

Song: Bas Ek Dhadak

Music Composer: Javed-Mohsin

Singers: Shreya Ghoshal & Jubin Nautiyal

Lyricist: Rashmi Virag

The title track hit the ground running and straight onto the Spotify charts, and for a really good reason! ‘Bas Ek Dhadak’ is a delight by Javed-Mohsin, perfectly crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Jubin Nautiyal’s soulful voices, adding a very simple but heartfelt layer of longing. Rashmi Virag dares as she writes Jo Neendein Uda De, Naa Sone De Mujhko, Aisi Tadap Chahiye. Bas Ek Dhadak Chahiye.”

Song: Duniya Alag

Music & Theme Composer: Shreyas Puranik

Lyricist: Siddharth-Garima

Singer: Arijit Singh

The song is on the heavier side as Arijit Singh‘s voice is raw and vulnerable, conveying every ounce of pain, longing, and quiet defiance. As it questions the society portraying a love that stands against the norms, it does have a chaotic yet silent surrender when Siddharth-Garima write, “Sang rehte the jo, yeh kehte the woh, Mohabbat na ho jaaye humko kabhi, Jo ho jaaye toh, wahi chhod do, Woh raahein na jinka ho haasil kahin.”

Overall, the three songs of Dhadak 2 offer a distinct shade of love and celebrate it. It’s an album that promises to be the emotional backbone of the film. However, I am still hooked at Gurpreet Saini’s writing in Preet Re. What a beauty!

For more music reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

