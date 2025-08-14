Singer-musician Adnan Sami, who once weighed a staggering 230 kg, opened up about the surreal moment when a doctor warned he had merely six months to live unless he changed his lifestyle. Instead of heeding the advice, Sami did something unexpected: he headed straight to a bakery and devoured half of their pastries and treats.

In an interview with India TV, Sami said that the doctors in foreign land do not cushion the blow and say the ailment directly. He described the scene in which he along his father went to Cromwell Hospital in London. The doctors told him, “Mr Sami, your results are on the borderline. If you continue with this lifestyle, I will not be surprised that your parents will find you dead in a hotel room six months from now.”

The bluntness of the statement shocked Sami, but it also sparked anger, particularly because it was said in front of his father. Feeling that doctors were being overly dramatic, Sami reacted impulsively. “After visiting the doctor, I went straight to a bakery and ate half of their goods,” he recalled. His father, witnessing this act of defiance, questioned him with frustration, asking, “Aren’t you scared of God?” Yet, Sami brushed it off, insisting that doctors often exaggerated.

The turning point came later that evening during an emotional conversation with his father. Filled with worry, his father implored, “Please don’t make me the one who has to bury my own child. You need to bury me, not the other way around.” Witnessing the tears in his father’s eyes, Adnan Sami decided to take charge of his health.

Adnan Sami’s Weight Loss Journey

From that night onward, Sami embarked on an extraordinary weight-loss journey. Refuting long-standing rumours of surgical intervention, he stressed that his transformation was entirely due to disciplined lifestyle changes, particularly a high-protein diet crafted by a nutritionist, which excluded sugar, alcohol, rice, bread, and oil.

The results were dramatic. Within the first month, he lost 20 kg, and in sixteen months, he lost 120 kg.

Adnan Sami’s Weight Issues

Sami vividly remembered the serious health challenges linked to his weight. At 230 kg, he found it impossible to lie down for sleep because the weight of his body pressed against his lungs, causing breathing difficulties. Additionally, he was diagnosed with lymphedema, a condition that leads to swelling and heaviness in the affected limbs. However, with discipline and determination, he turned his life around after confronting a life-threatening health crisis.

Three years after he started his weight loss journey, Adnan Sami’s father, former Pakistani air force pilot and diplomat Arshad Sami, died in Mumbai in June 2009. He had been suffering from pancreatic cancer. Sami described it as the “biggest blow” of his life.

Adnan Sami rose to fame in 2000 with the song Mujhko Bhi Tu Lift Kara De. Today, Sami is an established singer in Bollywood with chartbusters such as Tera Chehra, Aye Udi Udi Udi, Tu Sirf Mera Mehboob, Gela Gela Gela, Bhar Do Jholi Meri. His latest Bollywood song is Bheegi Saree from the 2005 movie Param Sundari.

