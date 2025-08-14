Veteran actress Indira Krishnan recently shared a memorable behind-the-scenes experience from the 2003 film “Tere Naam,” starring Salman Khan. While the movie onscreen was very intense, it did not stop Salman Khan from pranking his co-stars behind the scenes. One particular incident left a lasting impression on his co-star Indira Krishnan.

Salman Khan’s Prank on Indira Krishnan

In the film, she played the elder sister of the female lead, Nirjara, portrayed by Bhumika Chawla. There was a scene that required Indira to slap Salman Khan. This led to an unexpected and elaborate prank by the superstar and his bodyguard.

Before filming the scene, Salman Khan said, “Aap thappad maarogi toh phir kuch bhi hosakta hai. Aap dekhlo iska phir kya honewala hai.” Even his bodyguard warned Indira, saying, “Dekhiye ma’am, aap thoda dhyan se thappad maariye. Agar aisa kuch ho jayega toh bhai bohot naraz ho jayenge,” Indira told Galatta India. During the shoot, her hand accidentally touched his face, and Salman yelled, “cut, cut,” and asked her to go to her vanity. Then, his bodyguards came to her vanity and told her not to come out of the vanity, as the press had gathered there. This scared Indira, as she almost thought that her career was over.

In a conversation with the JoinFilms YouTube channel, she said, “Salman told me, ‘Thoda sa bhi laga na, Indira, toh dekhna mein kya karta hoon. Main hungama macha doonga.’ (If you hit me even slightly, watch what I’ll do. I’ll cause an uproar.”

This playful but ominous warning genuinely frightened her. Indira was so taken aback by the prank that she started crying. However, when the prank was disclosed, she later recalled how convincing Salman and his bodyguard’s act was, making her believe the prank was real for about an hour and a half on set. However, despite the scare, she appreciated Salman’s playful nature and described him as a lovely person with whom she felt comfortable working.

Indira Krishnan’s Role in Tere Naam

Indira Krishnan portrayed Mamta, Nirjara’s elder sister, in Tere Naam. Mamta, struggling financially, is nearly deceived into prostitution when she unknowingly visits a brothel seeking a loan from a man. Radhe (Salman Khan), unaware that Mamta is Nirjara’s sister, comes to the same brothel to confront a man who had harassed a woman and assaulted his friend. During a police raid, Radhe rescues Mamta from arrest. She then reveals that her husband, Aatmaram, has thrown her out and demands money to grant her custody of their son. The following day, Radhe confronts and beats up Aatmaram, compelling him to take Mamta back and stop harassing her. Later, the goons in the movie attack Radhe, which changes the movie’s trajectory.

Indira Krishnan has been active in the entertainment industry since 1995, appearing in both Hindi films and television shows. She has delivered memorable performances in serials such as Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Krishnadasi, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Saara Akaash, and Saavi Ki Savaari, and films such as Tathastu, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and Animal.

Indira will be next seen in Nitish Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayana, where she plays the role of Kaushalya.

