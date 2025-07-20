Sargun Mehnat, Nimrit Khaira, Ammy Virk, and Gippy Grewal are tickling our funny bones with their latest release, Sarbala Ji. The comedy drama clocked the second biggest opening of 2025. Now, in only 48 hours, it has emerged as the 9th highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year. Scroll below for a detailed day 2 box office report!

Sarbala Ji Box Office Collection Day 2

Mandeep Kumar’s directorial was the second Punjabi film of 2025 to score 1 crore+ on its opening day. The streak of success continues as it showcased 35% growth on day 2. As per Sacnilk, Sarbala Ji added 1.55 crores to its kitty on Saturday. The overall net collection in India concludes at around 2.70 crore net, which is about 3.18 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown of Sarbala Ji below:

Day 1: 1.15 crores

Day 2: 1.55 crores

Total: 2.70 crores

Sarbala Ji enters the top 10 Punjabi grossers of 2025 in 48 hours!

Within 48 hours of its big release, Sarbala Ji has entered the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2025. Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, and Nimrat Khaira starrer has surpassed the lifetime collections of Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu). Advin, Jagtar Aulakh, and Baljeet Balli’s film had concluded its lifetime collection at 2.43 crores.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Punjabi films (net collection) below:

Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 18.27 crores Akaal: 7.80 crores Guru Nanak Jahaz: 4.83 crores Dakuaan Da Munda 3: 4.66 crores Badnaam: 3.95 crores Pind Peya Saara Jombieland Baneya: 3.81 crores Mr & Mrs 420 Again: 3.72 crores Majhail: 2.8 crores Sarbala Ji: 2.70 crores (2 days) Hoshiar Singh (Apna Arastu): 2.43 crores

Today, it will easily cross Majhail and steal the #8 spot.

Sarbala Ji Box Office Summary (2 days)

India net: 2.70 crores

India gross: 3.18 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Day 3: Historic 28 Crore+ Sunday Loading, Yet Loses The Race Against Chhaava In Morning Occupancy!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News