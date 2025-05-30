While the Punjabi industry is content churning out family dramas and slapstick comedies about confused NRIs, Thaparr decided to throw a curveball with a zom-com. Titled Jombieland, I think we’ve finally reached the era where the dead are apparently doing Bhangra. And I, for one, am both curious and excited to enter this pind!

The idea and uniqueness of this film are already winners for the Punjabi Cinema. After the Bollywood film Go Goa Gone, who would’ve thought we’d see zombies running through Ganne and sarson ke Khet. It’s a bold and courageous move, and the makers deserve a pat on the back.

If the film manages to tickle a bone despite the absurdity of its premise, injecting genuine Punjabi humor into the horror, it could be a laughter riot. The potential for unique Punjabi gags in Jombieland is immense, and a well-executed horror-comedy could be a goldmine.

However, while the concept is fresh for Punjabi cinema, the execution is where the real challenge lies. The trailer did not focus much on the VFX, which would be the hardest part to pull off for this zombie flick.

Horror-comedy is any which way a tightrope walks. Too much horror and the comedy falls flat. Too much comedy and the scares become a joke. Balancing this seems to have been done right for Jombieland. At least the trailer promises the same! While the jokes are funny, I would like to ignore the daring jibe taken at the ‘Thaali Bajaao Corona Bhagao’ thing we did during the pandemic on Modi Sarkar’s insistence!

Starring Binnu Dhillon, G Khan, Kanika Mann, Angira Dhar, Dhanveer Singh, Guri Ghuman, amongst many others, the film releases on June 13, 2025. The official synopsis says, “Jeeti and Koko’s love is tested when a deadly virus turns their world into a zombie apocalypse. As families clash and survival becomes key, Jeeti must fight through chaos to find Koko.”

Check out the trailer of Jombieland here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Traitors Trailer Review Ft. Karan Johar: 20 Superstars Play ‘Khooni Kaun’ & Their Fight For Survival Are Looking Spicier Than Panipuri!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News