Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan, and Jyothika left us impressed with their 2024 supernatural horror flick, Shaitaan. Now, Kajol is reportedly taking the universe ahead with her upcoming movie, Maa. The trailer was released minutes ago and has us on the edge of our seats. Scroll below for our exclusive trailer review.

Decoding the Maa trailer

First of all, thanks to director Vishal Revanti Furia and the team, for delivering a short and crisp yet super impactful trailer! Bollywood movies often lose their essence by giving in too much in lengthy promos these days. The 2-minute and 24-second long Maa trailer is spine-chilling right from the word go.

The Maa trailer has the right elements for a blockbuster horror film. It has eerie moments that will make you feel creepy yet intrigued. The background score perfectly supports the visuals, and the dialogues are captivating, as one would expect. It is high on visual effects, providing the much-needed grandeur and visual appeal. Kajol shells out the motherly vibes right from the first scene, convincing you that you will not leave the theatres disappointed.

The story revolves around Kajol (character name not yet revealed) moving to Chandrapur with her daughter, Shweta. Her teenage girl goes missing while exploring an unknown haunted place. The village has its taboos and traditions to ward off the evil spirits. But it will be interesting to see how ‘Maa’ surpasses all odds and whether she manages to protect her loved one!

Maa Trailer Review

I wouldn’t say Bollywood has not been able to nail the horror genre, as we have been blessed with some masterpieces like Tumbbad and Bulbbul in recent years. But we cannot deny there have been huge disappointments like Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot. But I would be lying if I didn’t accept – I miss the Raaz or at least a 1920-level horror, which constantly leaves you eager, stimulated yet terrified. Hopefully, Maa will be that film which will set new benchmarks for horror genre in Bollywood for upcoming years!

The elements are all there! Fingers crossed, Kajol and team will live up to the expectations because all I now have in my mind is “O stree, jaldi aana.”

Check out the Maa trailer below:

More about Maa

Maa is directed by Vishal Revanti Furia. It also features Ronit Dolly Boseroy, Indraneil Shubhra Sen Gupta, Jitin Jyoti Gulati in pivotal roles. Rumors suggest the horror flick is a part of Shaitaan universe and R Madhavan will be making a cameo appearance to create a bridge.

It is releasing in theatres worldwide on June 27, 2025.

