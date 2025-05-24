At a time when horror is the supreme emotion working like a charm in the theaters and the box office, with horror comedies leading the way, a Marathi film is ready to turn the table and bring horror as it is – scary, spine-chilling, and psychotic! Jarann is the film that is arriving at a time when you think you’ve seen every shade of human emotion on screen!

Amruta Subhash, leading the film on her shoulders, promises to drag you into the darkest corners of your psyche. The trailer starring the powerful actress is a masterclass in building dread and how to scare in a horror film but is it just a fleeting shiver or a haunting tale? It’s too soon to predict! But the trailer clearly wins.

Jarann – Taking The Shaitaan Route?

Diving into the land of Marathi folktales and practices, it connects with the ever-dreaded black magic. A subject that might win accolades if done right. Recently Gujarati film Vash and then its Hindi remake Shaitaan have done it! And now Jarann is all set to follow the same success route!

Going Back To The Aahat Times!

From the very first frame, the trailer builds a thrill and keeps playing on the unsettling narrative with dark, raw yet captivating visuals, which starts with an abandoned soft toy making you remember a very scary episode of Aahat! The sound and the background music add another haunting layer. Remember the scary music of Zee Horror Files? This one is equally spine-chilling, creating moments that keep your heartbeats pumping at double the rate!

Jarann – Playing On Monjolika’s Dilemma?

Interestingly, Jarann uses Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s plot twist, where you can’t determine if this is a horror tale or a psychological thriller! And that turns into the winning point of this trailer! However, this one plays on the psyche at a higher level than Vidya Balan’s Monjolika!

Amruta Subhash, in each and every frame, brings her A Game, making this a very safe bet. Also starring Anita Date Kelkar, Kishor Kadam, Jyoti Malshe, Rajan Bhise, Seema Deshmukh, Vikram Gaikwad, and others, the horror film is releasing on June 5.

