Actress Amruta Subhash is back with her latest psychological thriller film, Jarann. After concluding its theatrical run, the movie has finally got its OTT release date. Recently, the streaming giant, Zee5 (Z5), announced that the movie will start streaming soon on their platform. So, if you love dark mysteries and strong performances, this one should be on your weekend watchlist.

When and Where Can You Watch It?

Jarann was theatrically released on June 6, 2025. After a two-month gap, interested viewers can catch it on ZEE5 (Z5) starting from August 8, 2025. For those who have missed its theatrical release or want to relive the experience can watch it from their home comfort.

With the OTT release, Jarann is expected to reach a wider audience. Whether you’re a fan of Marathi cinema or just looking to explore something new, Jarann might just surprise you.

What Is Jarann All About?

Jarann isn’t your typical horror film. Yes, it will give you chills, but not just because of ghosts or dark rooms. This Marathi-language thriller explores deeper themes like emotional trauma, mental health, and the unseen wounds we carry. Rushikesh Gupte has directed the Jarann in collaboration with Anees Bazmee, who has presented the film.

It revolves around a family that was haunted by some buried secrets. They started experiencing strange happenings. As time moves forward, a terrifying mystery connected to old beliefs and long-buried secrets is unveiled.

Director Rushikesh Gupte uses horror as a way to show the emotional wounds people carry. He said the idea was to explore the fear that comes from inside us, including our memories, past mistakes, and buried secrets. The film makes you think about the unseen pain that people hide for years.

Amruta Subhash gives a powerful performance as Radha. Her character goes through fear, confusion, and emotional struggle. The film also stars Kishor Kadam, Anita Date, Avanee Joshi, Rajan Bhise, and Seema Deshmukh, who all add depth to the story.

Check out the trailer of Jaaran below:

