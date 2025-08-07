Sakamoto Days’ debut in 2025 was one of the most well-received anime debuts of the year. With a plot as eccentric as its characters, this anime quietly jumped up the rankings and became a fan favourite pick of the year. Its popularity did not stop there. Sakamoto Days has now collaborated with the long-running anime franchise Pokémon.

Sakamoto Days and Pokémon collaborate for a special illustration cover for Weekly Shonen Jump

In the special issue in Weekly Shonen Jump, we see that Taro Sakamoto teams up with Chikorita from the Johto region. The illustration presents a seamless blend of two worlds on the cover, showcasing the highly trained assassin in the mystical world of Pokemon. Other illustrations in the issues included artworks of Kagurabachi’s Takeru Hokazono and Ichi the Witch’s Osamu Nishi. This illustration cover is a part of the ongoing collaborations on Weekly Shonen Jump. Last week, the cover featured Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece alongside Pikachu.

However, this isn’t the first time that Pokémon has collaborated with other leading titles and artists. The collaboration has been across the globe with artists like Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran and also the K-pop group ENHYPEN. Ed Sheeran’s song ‘Celestial’ featured Pokémon and went on to become the official soundtrack for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Additionally, Katy Perry’s song Electric was featured in the Pokémon 25 album, and a special edition Pokémon trading card was also issued to honor the collaboration. ENHYPEN’s song ‘One and Only’ featured Pokémon as well. Other artists featured on the Pokémon 25 album are Post Malone, Vince Staples, Cyn, Zhu, Mabel, Louane, Tierra Whack, Lil Yachty, Jax Jones, and J Balvin. Other K-pop groups like IVE and aespa, also have had Pokémon collaborations. IVE released the Japanese song Will for Pokémon Terastal Debut, whereas aespa sang the Korean soundtrack We Go for Pokémon Horizon: The Series.

In addition to these artists, Pokémon has also collaborated with brands to create special, limited edition items that are highly sought after by ardent fans and merch collectors of the anime. These collaborations, while a great marketing strategy, also present an opportunity to enjoy the best of both worlds.

