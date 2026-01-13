HYBE’s K-pop boy band ENHYPEN is one of the most talented and popular K-pop groups in the industry, consisting of members Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-Ki. This seven-member group was formed from the survival show I-Land, and has since won hearts globally with their themes of youth, fate, and transformation.

The symbolism of vampires and gothic elements is not amiss from their discography, and it is well reflected in the webtoon, Dark Moon: The Blood Altar. The webtoon features the story of seven young vampires, and each vampire bears a likeness to a real ENHYPEN member. Inspired by the septet’s music videos, the webtoon has a dedicated line of webtoon comics and now an animated show to its credit.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar Episode 1 Premiere

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar premiered with its first episode on Crunchyroll on January 10, 2026.

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar Plot

The episode begins with a brief story about the existence of vampires. The vampires are feared and shunned by the humans, causing them to hide in plain sight. The opening theme song for the episode is ENHYPEN’s One in a Billion (Japanese version).

In the first episode, we are introduced to the main cast of the show: Sooha, Heli, Jaan, Jino, Solon, Noa, Jakah, and Sion, all studying at the Decelis Academy. The school is unlike others, as it begins at 9 PM. Students are not allowed to go out after sunset. Sooha is quite strong and harbours a traumatic past where people shunned her, thinking she was a vampire. Heli and the group are also revealed to be vampires, each with a special strength of his own. The boys grew up as orphans and also have a few scars of their own.

The first episode of Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is approximately 25 minutes long, a standard runtime for most anime episodes. The story moves well, with each character getting their space to perform. What’s more is that the narrative weaves a veil of curiosity around the characters and their witty dialogues, revealing just enough to keep the audience engaged throughout. Episode 1 has firmly set the stage (and maybe even foreshadowed) for the events to follow next.

The visuals are stunning, leaning into the theatrics for added drama. There are moments of comic relief spread out evenly, so as not to rush into the central struggles. Overall, the episode is an enjoyable watch, giving us insights into each character’s personality.

How is the Dark Moon: The Blood Altar connected to ENHYPEN?

Dark Moon: The Blood Altar first began as a webtoon (manhwa) series, drawing a connection with several ENHYPEN music videos. These music videos establish a shared universe built on blood, fate, and transformation. From Given-Taken to Drunk-Dazed and Blessed-Cursed, the visuals employ recurring symbols, including blood, mirrors, and the moon, to explore themes of rebirth, inner conflict, and brotherhood. These ideas directly align with Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, where seven vampires live under an inherited destiny and struggle with power that feels both necessary and dangerous.

The Dark Moon manhwa does not retell the music videos but expands on their themes through a clear narrative. The arrival of Sooha introduces an emotional change, forcing the vampires to confront restraint, humanity, and their own choices. Across both mediums, the repeated focus on seven figures, blood bonds, and identity creates a sense of continuity. Together, the music videos provide the myth-like foundation, while the manhwa develops it into a structured story.

When Will Episode 2 of Dark Moon: The Blood Altar air?

In a short preview for episode 2 of Dark Moon: The Blood Altar, we are introduced to another group of boys, possibly werewolves, who seek to fight the vampires at Decelis Academy. They jumped over the school’s wall to find Heli and the group. The montage shows Sooha fighting with one of the intruders.

The second episode is titled ‘Crescent Moon: The Wolves Who Climbed Over The Wall’. It is slated to release on January 16, 2026. Dark Moon: The Blood Altar is available on Crunchyroll for a global audience.

