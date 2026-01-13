Stranger Things reached its final chapter with more tension behind the scenes than many viewers expected. Netflix recently released a two-hour behind-the-scenes documentary on the filming of Season 5, revealing many untold secrets.

‘One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5’ brings together much of the core cast, except David Harbour and Winona Ryder, while reopening debates around a finale that has already divided fans across social media.

The film arrived after the series ending drew praise for select moments while also facing sharp criticism, especially over the unclear future of Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown. The online reactions have also criticized the relatively lackluster conclusion of the show.

How The Finale Almost Went Off The Rails

The Stranger Things Season 5 Finale became the center of attention after the Netflix documentary revealed that the script was not finished when filming began, Deadline reports. Montana Maniscalco, a key production assistant, confirms that cameras started rolling without a completed final script. The revelation has surprised viewers, given the scale of the show and the considerable gap before the final eight episodes were released on Netflix.

Matt Duffer Addressed Script Issues

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer addressed the situation directly in the documentary while speaking to the crew. He explained that the ending itself was already mapped out, even if the pages were incomplete. Later, he admitted discomfort with the process, saying that he had never read the full episode before shooting it, calling the experience strange.

“I’ve never read 8 through, and we’re just shooting it. I’ve never done anything like this before. This is so weird jumping to eight… Don’t love it. Don’t love it,” he said.

Netflix Pressure During Stranger Things Final Episode

Stranger Things faced intense internal pressure during the final stretch, Matt Duffer said in a formal interview featured in the documentary.

“We were getting hammered constantly by production and by Netflix for episode 8,” he said, per Entertainment Weekly. “It was the most difficult writing circumstances we’ve ever found ourselves in, not just because there was the pressure of we had to make sure the script was good, but there’s never been so much noise at the same time.”

Stranger Things Ending Still Sparks Debate

Viewers’ reactions to the ending were never completely adverse. Some praised the full-circle moments that were given space to breathe. Others felt the finale, despite being longer than many films, moved too fast at crucial points.

Now, even with divided opinions on the goodbye or Eleven’s unresolved fate, one point seems clear. Waiting till filming to finish the script feels hard to justify, especially after the long gap leading to the final eight episodes.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Golden Globe Winner Rhea Seehorn Addresses Pluribus Season 2’s Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News