Stranger Things 5 has once again crashed the internet, but this time with its finale episode. The last episode featured some emotional moments, including the separation of friends and Eleven sacrificing herself for the greater good.

However, in the end, Mike revealed a theory about El being alive and happy somewhere near three waterfalls. After the credits, a Stranger Things Player manual appeared, which is marked as a Fantasy Role-Playing Game.

This confused everyone, whether it was all reality or just the imagination of Mike or someone else.

Stranger Things 5 Ending Explanation

When Mike, Dustin, Lucas, Max, and Will were playing DND for one more time, Mike narrated the story in the end. He revealed everyone’s fate and how they are engaged in each other’s lives.

When everyone asked about the narrator’s fate, Mike answered that the narrator sticks to his work and continues to narrate stories to everyone about bravery and courage. During this time, we also saw a glimpse of Mike using a typewriter and writing on his desk.

During this moment, El’s photo was in front of him, which confirms that everything that happened in Hawkins was real, not a mere fantasy game. The end player manual could be a hint that Mike is using such a game to tell his story to the world.

As of now, there is no clarification from Duffer Brothers regarding this scene, and we can only assume the potential explanation behind it.

Is Eleven Still Alive?

Eleven sacrificed herself to stop the massacre once and for all. In the end, Mike created a theory, believing that everything they witnessed was merely an illusion from Kali, and El is still alive somewhere on Earth.

Following this, Lucas, Max, Dustin, and Will affirmed Mike’s theory, saying that they believe El is still alive. However, the Duffer Brothers ended the show with an open ending.

There is no explicit answer about El’s Fate after Season 5 ended. It’s up to fans to construe the ending in whichever way they like.

The Duffer Brothers leave Eleven’s ending open, allowing viewers to interpret it in their own way. But for her friends, “she lives on in their hearts, whether that’s real or not”pic.twitter.com/F2vKvExjT6 — The Cinéprism (@TheCineprism) January 1, 2026

