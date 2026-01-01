After almost a decade, Stranger Things has finally come to an end. The first season was released on Netflix in 2016 by the Duffer Brothers. Set in the fictional town of Hawkins, the series provided years of gripping storytelling about a place where secret experiments open the door to a new dimension.

Fans who followed the series from the beginning are divided on the season 5 Finale. Some are satisfied with the ending, while others are disappointed. This brings up the big question. Is the finale of Stranger Things 5 really worth watching?

What Is Good About The Finale?

In the finale episode, every character gets a critical moment. Not only does Steve Harrington, but Nancy Wheeler’s character also sees strong development. The tease by the Duffer Brothers about Steve’s fall, shared earlier on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, is shown in the series as well.

Surprisingly, no major character dies in the finale, except Kali. This works well for the story. The makers clearly demonstrate that defeating formidable villains like Vecna and the Mind Flayer is only possible when everyone works together. Nancy, Steve, Hopper, Murray, Lucas, Eleven, and Will all give their best in the finale. Only then are they able to defeat Vecna and the Mind Flayer, which feels fitting for a final chapter.

SO THATS WHY THE DUFFER BROTHERS DID THAT pic.twitter.com/sLYSLKWm8U — lexi (@hewsonsgirl) January 1, 2026

The show also takes time to show life after the destruction of the Upside Down. The finale includes emotional moments, action, and suspense. Because of this balance, the final episode feels satisfying and is definitely worth watching.

Drawbacks Of The Final Episode

Regarding where the episode falls short, many viewers felt that defeating a major villain like Vecna should have taken more time in the finale. Over time, the characters did learn about Vecna’s weaknesses. Still, the ending of Vecna and the Mind Flayer felt rushed.

I’m sorry, but Venca lost all of his aura in #StrangersThings5 pic.twitter.com/NnJC0O4RuZ — Josh Titan (@joshbecker659) January 1, 2026

On the other hand, the makers had built strong hype around Dustin and Suzie’s love story. Suzie had even helped Dustin earlier to save everyone. However, in the finale episode, Suzie is not seen at all. This disappointed some fans, as the previous scenes of Dustin and Suzie were widely loved.

That being said, if you enjoy a happy ending, the series is still worth watching.

