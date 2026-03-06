After Guillermo del Toro dazzled the world with his skills in the gothic horror with Netflix’s Frankenstein, Christian Bale has joined forces with Jessie Buckley for The Bride. While within a six-month period we have got two Frankenstein monsters, it reminds us of the many adaptations that the audience enjoyed over the years. Well, ever since the highly acclaimed monster made it to the screen, which of his films has earned the most? If that’s what you are thinking, here are the highly grossing Frankenstein films.

In our intriguing list of Frankenstein films, we have studied not only the entries that solely focus on Frankenstein but also on other monsters. To have you excited for the next portrayal of the being made of different body parts, brought to life by a mad scientist, here are the Frankenstein movies that collected a high amount at the global box office. It should be noted that the global box office collection figures have been picked from Box Office Mojo.

1. Hotel Transylvania (2012)

Director : Genndy Tartakovsky

: Genndy Tartakovsky Rotten Tomatoes Score : 45%

: 45% Streaming On : Prime Video (Rent)

: Prime Video (Rent) Box Office Gross: $366 Million

This is a funny and animated outing, where Frankenstein meets his old pals, Dracula, Mummy, Invisible Man, as well as Werewolf. The Sony Pictures Animation outing made $366 million at the global box office. This 2012 entry had a peculiar yet intriguing cast, just as its plot. Hotel Transylvania starred Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, Steve Buchemi, David Spade, and more brilliant actors.

The plot of the film revolves around Mavis, Count Dracula’s daughter, who falls in love with a human.

2. Van Helsing (2004)

Director : Stephen Sommers

: Stephen Sommers Rotten Tomatoes Score : 24%

: 24% Streaming On : Tubi

: Tubi Box Office Gross: $300 Million

Back in the 2000s, when Hugh Jackman was being hailed for his portrayal of Wolverine, the star gave the world another banger, Van Helsing. The film, still a fan favorite, went on to earn $300 million at the global box office.

The character in question hunts deadly monsters in classic times, when he comes across a pure soul, Frankenstein. While Frnakestin was portrayed by Shuler Hensley, joining the cast were Kate Beckinsale, Richard Roxburgh, Elena Anaya, Josie Maran, and others.

3. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Director : Kenneth Branagh

: Kenneth Branagh Rotten Tomatoes Score : 42%

: 42% Streaming On : HBO Max

: HBO Max Box Office Gross: $112 Million

This was the first time the world felt the wrath of Frankenstein. Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein is still a highly regarded monster film. Through its depiction of the cruel world, love and despair, this 1994 entry went on to collect $122 million at the global box office.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein starred Kenneth Branagh as Victor Frankenstein, Robert De Niro as the monster, alongside Helena Bonham Carter, Tom Hulce, and Ian Holm. In case you love classic horrors, this two-hour flick should be on your watchlist.

4. Frankenweenie (2012)

Director : Tim Burton

: Tim Burton Rotten Tomatoes Score : 87%

: 87% Streaming On : Disney+

: Disney+ Box Office Gross: $86.9 Million

When everyone is trying their hand at a monster, how can the talented and ingenious Tim Burton stay put? Giving the globally renowned tale his own strange touch, Burton introduced a loving version of Frankenstein that will have you cry out of love instead of fear. This was Frankenweenie, a dog with a backstory of the famous monster. The film in question earned $86.9 million at the global box office. It was Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and others who gave their voices in Frankenweenie.

5. Young Frankenstein (1974)

Director: Mel Brooks

Mel Brooks Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

95% Streaming On: YouTube TV

YouTube TV Box Office Gross: $86.4 Million

Young Frankenstein is another comedy entry with the essence of horror on our list. This 1974 film starred Gene Wilder, Peter Boyle, Marty Feldman, and Teri Garr, following which it went on to collect a whopping $86.4 million at the global box office.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Send Help Box Office: Targets The Global Haul Of A Paranormal Activity Film That Earned Over 18 Times Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News