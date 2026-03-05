The Bride, featuring Jessie Buckley and Christian Bale, is all set to hit the screens tomorrow, but the box office predictions are not enthusiastic. The film has generated quite a buzz, but its opening-weekend projection is underwhelming, and it has received mixed reviews from critics, which is not helpful either. However, things can turn around for the film after its release, and if the audience enjoys it and gives it their love. Scroll below for the weekend projection collection.

It has been directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal, drawing inspiration from the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, based on Mary Shelley’s 1818 novel Frankenstein. The film features an ensemble cast including Peter Skarsgaard, Annette Benning, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Penelope Cruz.

The Bride’s box office projection

The Bride is clashing with Pixar’s animation, Hoppers, and since they have different target audiences, it should not hamper box-office collection. According to Deadline’s report, the Christian Bale starrer is aiming to earn between $16 million and $18 million at the box office in North America on its opening weekend.

The international opening-weekend projection is also not far from the domestic debut-weekend collection. According to the report, it is expected to earn around $22 million at the overseas box office on its debut weekend. Therefore, the global opening weekend for The Bride is tracking in the $38- $40 million range. It is considered a slow start for a film with a $90 million budget.

What is the film about?

The story follows Frankenstein’s monster in 1930s Chicago as he turns to Dr. Euphronius to create a companion. Together, they bring a murdered woman back to life as “the Bride,” sparking an unlikely romance that soon attracts police attention and sets off profound social change. The Bride will be released in the theaters on March 6.

