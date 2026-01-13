Rhea Seehorn is already looking ahead to Pluribus Season 2 taking shape after her Golden Globes win on Sunday night. The series has gained popularity rapidly on Apple TV, and fans are now eagerly awaiting a second season. Although Season 2 has no official release date yet, new comments from Seehorn suggest that the story is moving forward with purpose.

Pluribus Season 2 Raises The Stakes For Carol Sturka

Pluribus season 2 is bound to be dramatic now that Carol Sturka is armed with her very own atom bomb, a development that raises the stakes of her ongoing chess game with the Others. Seehorn addressed the release of Season 2 during a press briefing after her Golden Globes win.

Talking to reporters, the veteran actress said, “They [the makers] are in the writers’ room. … I have no idea when we’re going back.”

Vince Gilligan Focused On Careful Storytelling

Seehorn made it clear that the delay is not about dragging things out. “I know [Vince Gilligan] wants us to go as soon as possible,” she explained. According to her, Gilligan is focused on giving fans a carefully built continuation rather than rushing ahead without precision.

Her comments continued with a promise to viewers invested in Carol Sturka’s future, “Vince is not playing any kind of game to make people wait for this. But he wants to craft the show with all the care for his fans and the people following this story that he can.”

Filming Timeline Still Uncertain For Season 2

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gilligan echoed a similar call for patience while addressing timelines. He dismissed talk of a May 2026 start by noting it was not realistic. “May of what year? No, I don’t think so. I wish,” he said, per the outlet.

Stephen King Also Urged a Faster Return

However, not everyone is eager to slow down. Stephen King, a vocal fan of the show, recently nudged Gilligan on social media. “Vince Gilligan says he’s in no hurry to get going on season 2 of Pluribus,” King wrote. “Understood, but hey, Vince, if you’re listening: I’m not getting any younger.”

Vince Gilligan says he's in no hurry to get going on Season 2 of PLURIBUS. Understood, but hey, Vince, if you're listening: I'm not getting any younger. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 26, 2025

Pluribus Became Apple TV’s Biggest Show Ever

Pluribus season 1 premiered on Apple TV on November 7, 2025, and impressed critics immediately, earning a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Apple TV later confirmed the series has become the platform’s most-watched show ever, surpassing Ted Lasso and Severance, setting a high bar for what season 2 must deliver.

