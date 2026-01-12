The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Sheila confronting Deke after eavesdropping on him and Deacon. On the other hand, Daphne and Carter discussed their relationship and their true feelings for each other. And lastly, the possibility of a kiss lingered in the air.

From returns and reunions to celebrations and announcements, fans have plenty to look forward to this week on The Bold and the Beautiful, when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Steffy and Finn’s growing concerns that Sheila will resort to violence upon learning about Deacon and Taylor. What step will they take to prevent the same from happening? On the other hand, Daphne agrees to marry Carter.

Tuesday, January 13, 2026

Ridge, Steffy, Carter, and Daphne all celebrate with the newly engaged couple. How long will this happiness last? Will they start planning for their events? And how will Hope react to the news? Will she wish them well for it?

Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Dylan gets excited about the idea of working at Forrester. How will this change the dynamics of her bonding with Will and Electra? What is she hiding from them that will cause chaos later? When Donna is concerned about maintaining peace among her sisters, what will she do about it?

Thursday, January 15, 2026

R.J. returns and tells his parents all about his trip. How will his comeback be, and what stories will he share with his family and friends?

Friday, January 16, 2026

The last episode of the week features Brooke and Ridge telling R.J. what’s going on with Katie. How will he react to the news of his aunt? Meanwhile, Katie makes a big announcement to Bill. Is this about Logan? Has she hired Eric or Deke? Lastly, Brooke tries to put the pieces together. How will she act after seeing the full picture? Stay tuned to know.

