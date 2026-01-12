The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie had a chat with Deke about joining Logan as a fashion designer. Daphne wanted to leave for Paris again, but Carter stopped her, telling her that he loved her. On the other hand, Bill and Ridge had a new face-off as they questioned the family drama.

The drama, romance, and threats are set to escalate very soon. Here’s what fans can expect from the January 12, 2026, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: January 12, 2026

The first episode of the week features Steffy and Finn growing concerned that Sheila will resort to violence upon learning about Deacon and Taylor. Steffy was left shocked when she heard her mother, Taylor, was having quite a moment with Deacon in her office. She could not believe this was real.

Steffy quickly connected the dots and realized that both of them had fallen for each other, all while Deacon is still married to Sheila, who is not just Steffy’s mother-in-law but also a woman with a psychotic past. And now, Steffy is worried about her mother’s safety if the truth comes out.

She confides in her husband, Finn, about the same thing. What will the two do about this dangerous situation? Steffy has already made it clear that this is not okay and that Taylor needs to stay away from Deacon. She also told Hope about this whole weird situation since Deacon is Hope’s father.

Is Finn going to suggest something that can fix this rollercoaster of a ride? Or will they simply be left to worry, watching the situation escalate? On the other hand, Daphne agrees to marry Carter. She wanted to go to Paris again, but Carter told her he loved her and asked her to marry him.

He was already trying to convince her to stay, but then he decided to take out the ring from his pocket and got down on one knee. The move worked in his favor since Daphne agreed to marry him. But will this work out? And what exactly lies ahead for the two of them now? Stay tuned to find out.

