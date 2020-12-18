Better Call Saul actor Bob Odenkirk revealed that he and other cast members of the show live together in a house in Albuquerque when they’re on set. The show which is a prequel to Breaking Bad recounts the origin of ABQ’s premier “criminal” lawyer, Saul Goodman. In a recent podcast, Odenkirk opened up on the internal workings of the show.

Bob revealed that he and the cast members Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seehorn, and Patrick Fabian do a lot of rehearsal which is made possible because they live together. Continue reading to know more.

On Inside Of You With Micheal Rosenbaum podcast, Bob Odenkirk revealed how it is to live together with Better Call Saul actors. He said It’s better than being alone out there. I think we all feel that way. I think we’re pretty great at leaving each other alone, too. We’re not in every scene together, and I leave and I come home as much as possible. And you know, actually, I love getting home and somebody, Patrick especially, will make dinner for everybody. Or if you’re like, “I’m going hiking, let’s go, we’re going in the morning.”

Better Call Saul enjoys great viewership and positive response from the audience. We also told you that Entertainment Weekly asked Barack Obama about which television titles help him relax, he said, “Better Call Saul, because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream. The Good Place — it’s a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions. And Watchmen and The Boys, for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media.”

Well, it sounds super fun that the cast of Better Call Saul lives together in a house. What’s your take on it? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

