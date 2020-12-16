Which television show maker wouldn’t want to have the former president of the United States, Barack Obama, not only watch their content but even talk about it during an interview? Well, during a recent media interaction, Obama shared his TV watchlist with the audience.

During a recent interview, the former POTUS spoke about the writing process for his latest memoir A Promised Land. During that conversation, he also shared the names of a few television shows he watched to relax – and some are fan favourites!

When asked by Entertainment Weekly which television titles help him relax, Barack Obama said, “Better Call Saul, because of its great characters and examination of the dark side of the American dream. The Good Place — it’s a wise and sweet combination of goofy comedy and big philosophical questions. And Watchmen and The Boys, for how they turn superhero conventions on their heads to lay bare issues of race, capitalism, and the distorting effects of corporate power and mass media.”

Barack Obama further added, “Oh, and the NBA playoffs — because it’s hoops!”

This revelation has made the star cast and showrunners of the shows pretty happy. ‘The Boys’ showrunner and creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter writing, “Ummm. You guys? HOLY. SHIT” He added, “Thanks for watching, @BarackObama. If you ever wanna hang out, hit me up in my DM’s. (But seriously this is amazing, THANKS for the shout out)”

Jack Quaid, who plays the lead in ‘The Boys’, also took to the social media platform and expressed his excitement on reading President Obama’s list. Quaid wrote, “I was today years old when I found out president @BarackObama watches @TheBoysTV. Can I stay this age forever?”

I was today years old when I found out president ⁦@BarackObama⁩ watches ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩. Can I stay this age forever? https://t.co/pWwunqJYjo — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) December 15, 2020

Jack’s co-star on the show, Antony Starr also celebrated the shout out by tweeting, “If the boys is good enough for Obama… it’s good enough.”

If the boys is good enough for Obama…it’s good enough. https://t.co/b7vcbEMvZL — Antony Starr (@antonystarr) December 15, 2020

D’Arcy Carden from ‘The Good Place’ wrote on Twitter, “The first time I heard @BarackObama liked @nbcthegoodplace I fell to the floor. For real.”

The first time I heard @BarackObama liked @nbcthegoodplace I fell to the floor. For real. 🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/SgNn0tcn7i — D’Arcy Carden (@DarcyCarden) December 15, 2020

Bob Odenkirk from ‘Better Call Saul’ had just one word to say on getting to know Barack Obama’s list. He tweeted, “Neat”

What are your thoughts on Barack Obama’s Television watchlist?

