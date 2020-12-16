Cardi B & Offset have grabbed a lot of attention in the past couple of months, thanks to their divorce. Well, they are in the news yet again and this time not for their relationship but for something related to COVID-19.

It looks like the ex-couple have angered many fans with the way they commemorated the rappers 29th birthday. Continue reading further to know more.

According to reports in Ace Showbiz, Cardi B and Offset were celebrating the rapper’s birthday in Atlanta, Georgia. Hours after giving a peek at the “Clout” rapper’s birthday celebration, both of them found themselves under fire for going mask less at the party.

On Monday, December 13, Cardi B shared a series of Instagram Stories showing how the birthday celebration went about. In the clips, the two of them could be seen partying all night long in a crowded unnamed nightclub without any social distancing measures. Most of the people in attendance could also be seen not wearing masks. Check out the post below:

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, however, was spotted among a few of the guests who donned face protection. Offset’s Migos group mate Takeoff also took the safety precautions by sporting a mask

Cardi B and Offset were quick to be flooded with criticism on Twitter for the party. One pointed out, “American celebrities like cardi b be blaming Donald Trump for covid, while they party up a storm in packed clubs. Make it make sense nelson.” Another raged, “I literally just saw a video Of Offset’s party with a lady coughing right next to Cardi. Pahahaha! Yal are straight foolish.”

The criticism did not stop there. More came forward to rail at the pair with a third stating, “So cardi b and offset partying in packed clubs? After the US surpassed 16 million covid cases and 300k deaths?” Another scolded, “cardi b and offset are really annoying now. they been having big a** mask-less parties all year. like do these dumb mfs know what’s going on?!?”

This was not the first time Cardi B received backlash for throwing a party amid the pandemic. Back in October, the “Bodak Yellow” raptress was labelled “irresponsible” for commemorating her 28th birthday with numerous mask-free celebrations in Las Vegas.

What do you think of all this?

