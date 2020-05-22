Cardi B VS Nicki Minaj: When Bodak Yellow Rapper Threw Her Shoe & Called The Latter A B*tch – CELEBRITY RIVALS #8

Celebrities all around the world turn from friends to enemies in a blink of an eye. We can name a lot of celebrities who were BFFs once upon a time and now absolutely can’t stand each other. One of the biggest rivals in the rap world is Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

Their feud is the biggest and most controversial of all time. It all started in March 2017, when Minaj liked a few comments on Instagram reading ‘dumb ass bars’ which seemed to refer Cardi B. Although fans thought that the comments were fake but it did escalate Cardi and left her mad.

Later in the same year, Minaj collaborated with Cardi’s husband, Offset and 21 Savage for a song called ‘No Flags’ and had lyrics like:

“Lil bitch I heard these labels tryna make another me

Everything you getting, lil hoe, is cause of me

I heard I’m stopping bags, word to Shaggy it wasn’t me

These bitches is my sons, but they daddy ain’t bust in me”

Fans thought that she has sung these lyrics referring to Cardi B. although Minaj denied it in a tweet and wrote, “It sure ain’t. Wrote this one a cpl months ago too #NoFlag”.

It sure ain't 🤷🏽‍♀️ Wrote this one a cpl months ago too #NoFlag 🚫🏳💨 https://t.co/0rukxOGyXU — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) August 25, 2017

The two later worked on a song together called ‘Motorsport’ along with trio-band Migos. In an interview with Capital XTRA, Cardi was asked what was going on between the two of them. Money singer replied, “I don’t like getting into detail.”

She further added, “When I heard the track, her verse wasn’t finished — well, it’s not the verse that is out right now — and Quavo told me to get on the song, and I just felt like it was a perfect opportunity for me to be on a track that’s big like that.”

A few months later, clarifying herself in an interview with Apple Music’s Beats I Radio, Minaj said, “When I first came in the game, if a female of [my] stature had done a feature with me on it, I would only be singing their praises and saying thank you. The first interview [Cardi] did after ‘MotorSport’ came out, it just really hurt me, because she looked so aggravated and angry, and the only thing she kept saying was, ‘I didn’t hear that, she changed her verse.’”

She also explained that on Twitter, take a look at it here:

How can you say someone changed their verse & forget to say Quavo TOLD me to remove my singing part (which I loved) & Atlantic told me to remove your name from my verse per your request? So how were those changes gonna happen if I didn’t “change” my verse? 😩🤣 #NickiDay #ChunLi — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) April 12, 2018

After this, they had played the blame game for quite a long time before they finally faced each other at Met Gala. The two rappers happened to share a nice moment at the red carpet and everything went so smooth until next time.

When the two met each other at Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week, Cardi threw her shoe and Minaj. The videos went crazy viral on the internet and the two got into a really nasty fight.

Cardi was later escorted out of the party following the fight and left with a large bump on her forehead and barefoot. Reportedly, the fight happened as Minaj said something about Cardi’s daughter, Kulture and it just pissed her off really bad. Cardi posted a note which said:

Clarifying the same in an interview with Queen Radio Show, Minaj said, “I would never talk about anyone’s child or parenting, these lies are ridiculous.”

So, yes it takes minutes for BFFs or once on good-term colleagues to become enemies of each other. For more celebrity rivals, stay tuned to Koimoi.

