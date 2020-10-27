The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 11: Crystal Kung Minkoff To Join The Cast

Well, the wait is finally over as a new cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has been announced. Yes, we aren’t kidding. As per the latest media reports, Crystal Kung Minkoff will be joining the amazing franchise for the season 11. Read the article to know more.

Advertisement

We are very excited to see Minkoff joining the cast of TRHOBH as she will surely bring something unique to the table. She is the founder of a company named Real Coco, which is known for making different coconut-based products, such as coconut milk etc.

As per People, Crystal Kung Minkoff is the wife of Rob Minkoff, who has directed the original Lion King movie. The couple also shares two children together, an eight-year-old son named Max and a five years old daughter named Zoe.

Crystal Kung Minkoff will be the first Asian-American Housewife on #RHOBH.https://t.co/N3Lok0Ocv7 — Bravo (@BravoTV) October 26, 2020 Advertisement

There is a possibility that Crystal Kung Minkoff has been already filming with the cast as a rumoured friend of Kathy Hilton is being seen commenting on Minkoff’s recent social media posts. On 24th October, Minkoff posted a photo of her with her daughter on Instagram. In the caption, she wrote, “All dressed up with somewhere to go.” Hilton commented on the post, “Oh yes you do!!! Looking like a boss Mama.”

Meanwhile, Teddi Mellencamp and Denise Richards have announced that they would not be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11. On 9th September, Denise Richards’ rep told Variety that she isn’t returning for the next season of the show.

Teddi Mellencamp also revealed not being a part of the show she has been fired. She said in an Instagram video“I don’t want to bore you, but I figured I could give you a little update about what’s going on. I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of ‘we both came to the decision that it would be best,’ but I’m not going to do that, that’s not who I am.”

How excited are you to see Crystal Kung Minkoff in the season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? Tell us in the comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Jamie Foxx’s Sister DeOndra Dixon Passes Away At 36

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube