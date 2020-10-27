Jamie Foxx’s Sister DeOndra Dixon Passes Away At 36

The year 2020 has really been the worst for many reasons. We saw several tragic losses and shocking news coming in. Now, actor Jamie Foxx has suffered a huge loss in the form of his younger sister, DeOndra Dixon.

Dixon has passed away and she was 36 years old. Foxx took to Instagram to share an emotional note where he said that his heart is shattered. Apart from the note, he shared some happy pictures featuring himself and his sister.

On Instagram, Jamie Foxx wrote, “My heart is shattered into a million pieces… my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned… I say transitioned because she will always be alive… anyone who knew my sis… knew that she was a bright light… I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show… even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money.”

“Well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on…tho my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me… my family… and her friends… from dancing in the blame it video… to Dancing on the Grammys… And becoming The ambassador to @globaldownsyndrome… from sliding down my stairs with a grin as wide as the rio grand… to serenading us with all of her music… Deondra you have left A hole in my heart… but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me … I love you with every ounce of me… our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love… and y’all please keep my family in your prayers,” Jamie Foxx continued.

Check out the post below:

May DeOndra Dixon’s soul rest in peace!

On the work front, Foxx will be returning as Electro in Spider-Man 3. The actor played the iconic villain in Andrew Garfield’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Reacting to this, actor Jacob Batalon said, “I’m a huge fan of Jamie Foxx. Like, literally, I grew up watching his things so being able to work with all these influential people in these movies has been like a godsend,” as per Comicbook.

