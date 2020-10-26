The Spider-Man 3 that begun as a standalone film for Tom Holland, with last casting speculations is also splitting out to be a Spider-verse film. The buzz that the studio is planning to rope in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to play their versions of the superhero. Now as per the latest update, whenever, Maguire’s Peter Parker makes a comeback, he will be a father to son and below is everything you want to know about this exciting update.

The casting coup for Spider-Man 3 has been in the news forever and makes the most number of headlines. While Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield casting for unclear projects has created a whirlpool of excitement, the film also reportedly has Jamie Foxx and Benedict Cumberbatch in special roles. We get to see an update with each passing day.

As per the latest report on We Got This Covered, the Spider-Man alumni Tobey Maguire, if and when he returns will not be alone but a father to a son. Yes, you read that right. As per Daniel Richtman, an insider, the studio is giving this a thought and is at a very base stage. The source as of now is describing this as a rumour.

For the unversed, Peter Parker and Mary Jane have many kids in the alternate universe. But the one who became the backbone for the Spider-Verse comics was from the continuity MC 2, Benjy. On that note, it won’t be surprising if the plan gets a green signal and Benjy is introduced. No details about this are out as of yet.

Meanwhile, the talks about entering Spider-Man 3 between Tobey Maguire – Andrew Garfield and Marvel are still in the negotiation stage. There are also reports that Sony is giving the actors their separate films to star in. Richtman has revealed this too. In his announcement, the insider wrote, “Tag this under rumour, but I hear that Sony might do what DC is doing and go all-in with the Multiverse idea and do new solo films for Tobey and Andrew.”

