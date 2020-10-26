Ryan Garcia Cheats On His Pregnant Fiancé Drea Celina With Malu Trevejo!

Here is a piece of shocking news for the fans of Ryan Garcia and his pregnant fiancé Drea Celina. Reportedly, the American professional boxer was caught cheating on his fiancé with singer Malu Trevejo. He was caught by paparazzi when he was making out with the singer while out with friends at the upscale N10restaurant in Los Angeles. Read the article to know more.

As per the reports, Gracia and Trevejo were photographed while they were holding hands, hugging and kissing each other while chatting outside the restaurant.

Have a look at the video where Ryan Garcia and Malu Trevejo are clearly seen getting comfortable.

Ryan Garcia’s pregnant fiancé Drea Celina also reportedly reacted on the viral video. A Twitter account named @DefNoodles has shared a screenshot of her statement that’s been reportedly uploaded by Drea on her social media account. The statement reads, “Meanwhile I go visit my family he tells me he’s training hard for this fight. But IG SHOWS ME THIS.

7 weeks left till I give birth and this piece of sh*t stay being disgusting.

While He barely even see’s rylie his

daughter with @catherinegamez

@kingryang is a HORRIBLE EVIL HUMAN.”

TODAY IN INSTANT REGRET: Ryan Garcia caught kissing Malu Trevejo in paparazzi video. Immediately gets exposed by fiancé for being a bad partner. Ryan is 22, Malu just turned 18. Ryan’s fiancé is pregnant. He has one other baby momma. pic.twitter.com/8kOK8sTj9E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 25, 2020

Ryan Garcia reportedly has a baby, Rylie, from a previous relationship with Catherine Gomez. As per the reports, Drea Celina has her Instagram account set to private. She has more than 70,000 followers on Instagram.

Speaking about Malu Travejo, the singer has taken to social media to tell her side of the story. The same Twitter handle uploaded the video where she admitted that surfaced on Twitter that Garcia told her he had a kid. But she said he never told her he was engaged to a woman who was expecting another baby. The caption reads, “TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Malu Trevejo explains Ryan Garcia never told her that he was engaged before they went to dinner and kissed. She adds that when she called him today and asked him about it, he said he didn’t say anything because they’re “off and on.”

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Malu Trevejo explains Ryan Garcia never told her that he was engaged before they went to dinner and kissed. She adds that when she called him today and asked him about it, he said he didn’t say anything because they’re “off and on.” pic.twitter.com/SKh5HTa1v2 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) October 25, 2020

