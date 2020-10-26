Selena Gomez, Timothée Chalamet's 'Then & Now' Live Session Will Make You Wonder If They're Ageing At All!

Amid the US presidential elections, all the actors have been doing their bit to spread awareness. Several celebrities even went topless to grab attention and asked fans to vote. Amidst others were Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet who virtually re-united in order to urge fans to vote.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Selena and Timothée have previously worked together in A Rainy Day In New York. It was a romantic comedy film, which was a starry affair comprising co-actors like Jude Law, Elle Fanning amongst others. The film enjoyed a box office collection of $22 million worldwide despite the #MeToo controversy.

Advertisement

Fans were elated when they saw Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet reunite on Instagram. The event occurred after the Call Me By Your Name actor cast his vote in New York. The Rare Beauty owner, on the other hand, confessed that she will be casting a mail-in ballot this year.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet have conducted a live session together. In 2017, as they were beginning to work together on A Rainy Day In New York, the duo had conducted a live sesh together. They were sitting side by side as they spoke about their movie, friendship and so much more.

A Twitter user shared a picture of the 2017 and the recent live chat. It would be really tough to believe that the two events occurred in a difference of 3 years. In both videos, the actors look equally lively and young. It has literally made us wonder if they’re ageing at all!

Check out the comparison pictures below:

please timothée chalamet and selena gomez we want more live on instagram. pic.twitter.com/3OAV3dNcMk — vivis. (@timoteochademel) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet ‘s recent conversation took a funny twist when the actor asked Sel, “You’re 29?” To this, the Rare singer went, “what?” The Little Women actor understood by the reaction that he made a mistake and asked, “28? Shit.”

“Oh my gosh” went Selena as Chalamet too soon froze on the screen. She laughs and adds, he froze’ talking to someone behind the camera. The hilarious part came when Timothée added that he was actually using Google to find out his A Rainy Day In New York co-star’s actual age.

Check out the hilarious video below:

This is so hilarious lmaoo 😂😂 timmy googling selena’s age bruhhhhh this is so timmy #timothéechalamet #SelenaGomez #Livestream pic.twitter.com/GOjNtQPiHa — don’t be (@thatgirl181316) October 24, 2020

During a recent interview, Chalamet also opened up about the leaked pictures of his steamy romance with Lily Rose-Depp. The couple was together last year and went on a trip to Italy in September. Pictures from their makeout session went viral in no time.

Must Read: Adele ROCKS SNL With Her Weight Loss Joke: “I Had To Travel Light & Bring Only Half Of Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube