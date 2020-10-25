This was the first time when Adele hosted Saturday Night Live, and she did it amazingly well. With her massive weight loss making the headlines in the past months, she made sure she had the best-written jokes on the same. A certain ‘half of me’ joke remains to be the most interesting one.

Advertisement

She also provided her two cents on the political scenario in America. Being a British, she said she isn’t much aware of what’s happening around. Also commenting on her swearing habit, she said she controlled it a lot.

Advertisement

Adele said, “I know I look different than when you last saw me, but because of the COVID restrictions I had to travel light and bring only half with me, so this is the half I chose.”

She has earlier this year told a fan about losing some 100 pounds. On that, she added, “There is no miracle exercise that can make you look like you lost a lot of weight.” It has been 12 years since her 2008 appearance in SNL with Josh Brolin.

Expressing her excitement, she also said, “It’s me, Adele, and my God, I’m absolutely thrilled to finally be hosting this show. A show that not only do I genuinely love, but the show that broke my career here in America 12 very long years ago. See, I was a musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin came on with Ms Tina Fey. So obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it and the rest is history.”

On the current political scenario, Adele said, “Now, I don’t know anything about American politics. I’m British, you know? And I don’t want to say anything too political, so I’ll just say this: Sarah Palin, babes, thanks for everything, yeah?”

“I’m nervous. You know what I’m like. I always get very nervous on live TV but tonight especially so because I swear a lot. Like a lot a lot. Honestly, I don’t notice I’m doing it anymore. But tonight, we’ve got a swear jar. Let’s check in on that. Let’s make sure that all goes to charity,” Adele talked about her swearing habits.

Must Read: The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Directorial To Have NO Reshoots, Filmmaker Confirms!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube