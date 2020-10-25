‘Borat’ Sacha Baron Cohen SLAMS Donald Trump: “You’ll Need A Job After 20th January 2021, Let’s Talk!”

Sacha Baron Cohen and Donald Trump’s ‘not so cordial’ dynamic is not new to the ones who know their stands about each other. While Cohen’s Borat 2 has created just the right stir, Trump while talking about his said that Sacha is not at all funny; instead, he is creepy and phoney. It turns out, even Sacha is not backing out as he has now replied to the President Of US and thanked him for the publicity taking a cryptic dig at their feud. Read on to know more about the same.

Advertisement

If you haven’t seen Borat 2 and don’t know about the row, Trump on Friday night was asked about his reaction on a scene from the film. The scene features aria Bakalova’s character Tutar in a compromising position with him. He was also asked about Rudy Giuliani’s presence in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Advertisement

It was then Donald Trump referring to Sacha Baron Cohen said, “I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phoney guy. And I don’t find him funny. I don’t know anything about him other than he tried to scam me. He came in as a BBC – British broadcasting anchor. To me, he was a creep. Thank you all.” Trump’s response was posted on Twitter by White House bureau chief Steve Herman.

Now retweeting the tweet and also replying to the president is Sacha Baron Cohen. He said that he appreciates free publicity. He even went on to take a dig referring to the elections. He said that Trump is going to need a job post January 2020.

“Donald — I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!” Sacha Baron Cohen wrote in his tweet.

Well, this is not the first time Sacha and Donald Trump have had a war of words. The actor has even put in his thoughts in Borat 2. What is your take on this feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: The Addams Family: Twitterati Want Johnny Depp To Play Gomez & No One Else

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube