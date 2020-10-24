Britney Spears‘ Makeup Artist Maxi Claims The Singer Would Be Married To Sam Asghari If Not For Conservatorship

Britney Spear has been pretty vocal is opposing the conservatorship still on the conservatorship placed on her by her father in 2008. The conservatorship has been in the news ever since it was up for legal review in August 2020. Now Britney’s makeup artist Maxi has claimed that the singer’s life would be way different if this conservatorship weren’t there.

Advertisement

For those who do not know, after a public 2008 breakdown, Britney was put under a legal conservatorship by her father Jamie Spears. Her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears has been named trustee of Britney’s estate ever since.

Advertisement

During a recent episode of Calababes Podcast, Britney Spears’ makeup artist Maxi claimed the singer would be a mother if not for the conservatorship. Maxi said, “I can tell you what they’re still controlling to this day is whether she has a baby or not, whether she gets married or not, who her friends are, and those are some big things.”

Maxi even compared the singer’s conservatorship to post-apocalyptic series The Handmaid’s Tale. For the unversed, the series is based on the book by Canadian author Margaret Atwood. In it, women’s reproductive rights are heavily controlled by a totalitarian government. She said, “We’re talking about some Handmaid’s Tale-type things to keep her from having a baby. Like, we’re talking … I can’t detail it and I’m not gonna specifically say, but I will say for sure, she would’ve had a baby by now,”

Adding further, Britney Spears’ makeup artist claimed, “[Britney] would’ve probably been married to Sam (Asghari) by now. She would have groups of friends around her.” Maxi alleging the Glory singer’s situation is sad. This episode aired on October 22 episode.

Talking about Britney Spears, the singer is a mom to Jayden James and Sean Preston with ex-husband Kevin Federline. The couple split in 2007.

Since the last couple of months, Britney has been active on her Instagram account. Maxi alleges that Britney Spears has ‘more control over her social media’ and that her situation is ‘getting better.’

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger Undergoes Heart Surgery & He Is Feeling Fantastic Now

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube