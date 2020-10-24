Benedict Cumberbatch & Claire Foy Collaborate For Charlotte McConaghy’s Migrations’ Adaptation

Are you one of those waiting to see Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy together in their period drama Louis Wain? What if we tell you, even before this one releases, the two are collaborating for yet another film? Yes, it’s happening you guys, and it’s official. Cumberbatch and Foy are joining hands for an adaptation of Charlotte McConaghy much-acclaimed book Migrations. Below is everything thing you want to know about this project.

If you are unaware, many filmmakers were in the run for a long time to get the hands-on the adaptation rights of Charlotte McConaghy’s Migrations. Turns out, it is our Doctor Strange’s banner SunnyMarch, who have cracked the code and acquired the rights.

Claire Foy is all set to star as the main protagonist in the Migrations adaptation, that is being produced by Benedict Cumberbatch. While Claire will also be executive producing the movie, Cumberbatch will turn producer with SunnyMarch’s Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke. Will he enter the project as a cast member is yet a mystery.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Claire Foy is excited to collaborate with Benedict Cumberbatch. Talking about the project and McConaghy, she said, “Charlotte has created an utterly unique and beautiful story with a compelling and fascinating woman at its heart. I couldn’t be more honoured or excited to help bring this truly remarkable novel to the screen.”

The portal calls Migrations a story about a woman’s search for redemption in a world that is slowly dying due to climate change. Claire Foy will play Franny Stone, who is tracking final migration of Arctic Terns.

Talking about the project, Benedict Cumberbatch‘s SunnyMarch’s Clarke said, “We have been looking for an opportunity to collaborate again with Claire on something special that explores big themes and offers Claire an opportunity to portray a character the likes of which we have not seen before. We are delighted to have found it in Charlotte’s undeniably cinematic Migrations and the character of Franny Stone. Together we all hope to bring you something very special.”

Claire Foy, who garnered international acclaim with her Netflix show The Crown, is gearing for her next titled Louis Wain. Meanwhile, Benedict Cumberbatch is working on Doctor Strange Multiverse Of Madness. The Marvel actor is also a hotbed for speculations referring to his long list of possible cameos.

