Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is being nursed back to health. But what happened? Well, as per the Terminator actor’s latest social media posts, he underwent another heart operation recently and is already feeling better. Scroll down to know more.

The actor underwent the operation at a medical facility in Cleveland, Ohio. He didn’t reveal exactly when the surgery happened but let fans know he was better and was already up and about in the sunny city.

Thanking the hospital, Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter writing, “Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

Thanks to the team at the Cleveland Clinic, I have a new aortic valve to go along with my new pulmonary valve from my last surgery. I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues. Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team! pic.twitter.com/hmIbsEMHtA — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 23, 2020

He also shared a similar post on his Instagram handle. While the first picture shows him giving a thumbs-up from a hospital bed, the other three are of him enjoying the sunshine in Cleveland, Ohio.

Replying to it, Arnold Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, posted hearts and praying hands. On the other hand, his son Patrick Schwarzenegger replied, “PLEASE DONT GO WORKOUT TODAY!!”

Many fans, followers and colleagues of the actor have been pouring in good health wishes on his post.

Talking about Arnold Schwarzenegger’s health in recent years, this operation of the Terminator: Dark Fate actor comes two years after he underwent heart surgery to replace a previous pulmonic valve. Due to a congenital heart defect in 1997, the actor had an aortic valve and a pulmonic valve replaced in 2018. For this, the actor was to have a less-invasive catheter valve inserted, but later it was decided that he required an open-heart surgery instead.

On April 2, 2018, Commando actor wrote about this surgery on Twitter. His tweet read, “It’s true: I’m back! I went to sleep expecting to wake up with a small incision and woke up with a big one – but guess what? I woke up, and that’s something to be thankful for. Thank you to the doctors & nurses. And I’m truly filled with gratitude for all of the kind messages.”

Get well soon Arnold Schwarzenegger!

