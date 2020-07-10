Terminator At The Worldwide Box Office: A Roller-Coaster Ride Of Arnold Schwarzenegger Led Franchise That Crossed $2 Billion Mark

Terminator could be well described as one of the milestones in Arnold Schwarzenegger’s career. It is amongst the highly successful franchises across the globe. The franchise comprises of six instalments and although it is a highly successful one, we can see a fluctuation in the collections of each without a momentum, henceforth the ‘roller coaster’ in the title.

The first and the second instalment were directed by James Cameron and post then, for each part a new director came on the board. The franchise, on the whole, made a huge sum of $2.10 billion globally.

Let’s take a look at the Terminator franchise’s worldwide box office performance:

The Terminator (1984)

Featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger and directed by James Cameron, The Terminator kick-started the franchise. It made a collection of $78 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It is rated 8 out of 10 on IMDb.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

This one too was helmed by Cameron and was a monstrous hit. It made a global collection of $517 million. It is rated 8.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines (2003)

It received less favourable reviews as compared to the first two parts. Also, the collections went down from the last instalment but was a commercial success. It made $433 million globally.

Terminator Salvation (2009)

With an absence of Arnold, Salvation was planned to mark the start of an entirely new trilogy but the plans didn’t work out. This part collected lesser than the third one. It made $371 million and has a rating of 6.5 out of 10 on IMDb.

Terminator Genisys (2015)

Termed as a soft reboot to the franchise, it brought back Arnold Schwarzenegger in the game. The film made $441 million globally and has a rating of 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Terminator: Dark Fate (2019)

Directed by Tim Miller, the sixth instalment saw mixed reviews coming and collections too went down. It collected $261 million globally. It is rated 6.3 out of 10 on IMDb.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!