Mission: Impossible At Worldwide Box Office: Tom Cruise AKA Ethan Hunt’s Journey Of 22 Years & $3.57 Billion!

Tom Cruise has a global appeal and there’s no second thought about it. In a career spanning almost four decades now, the man has achieved everything. Even if you aren’t a cinema lover, you would have at least heard that Tom’s Mission: Impossible franchise exists and it’s huge.

Tom Cruise is one of the highly commercially successful stars on the planet and in achieving that feat, the Mission: Impossible franchise had played an important role. Till now, consisting of six instalments, the franchise has made a global collection of $3.57 billion, as per Box Office Mojo.

Take a look at the Mission: Impossible franchise at the worldwide box office:

Mission: Impossible (1996)

It kick-started the iconic action franchise and gave birth to the character of Ethan Hunt. It made a global business of $458 million and has a rating of 7.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

As compared to other instalments, this one received comparatively less favourable reviews but was a good commercial success. It made $546 million and has a rating of 6.1 out of 10 on IMDb.

Mission: Impossible 3 (2006)

The third instalment came as a bit shocker as it made less money as compared to the first two instalments. Nonetheless, it was a success with a collection of $398 million. It is rated 6.9 out of 10 on IMDb.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Ghost Protocol opened to highly positive reviews and collection wise too, the film was a big success with $695 million. It is rated 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

This one too opened to positive response and went onto collect $683 million globally. It is rated 7.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

This is the sixth instalment of Tom Cruise’s franchise. Like the critical reception, the film scored the highest marks in the box office department too. It amassed $791 million globally. It is rated 7.7 out of 10 on IMDb.

