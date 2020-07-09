Is This The REAL Reason Why Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Marriage Went Down The Drain?

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie started dating in 2004 while the Fight Club actor was still married to FRIENDS actress, Jennifer Aniston. After being together for years, the two superstars decided to tie the knot in 2014 and the Maleficent actress looked ethereal walking down the aisle.

Although, the world came crashing down for Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s fans when the Maleficent actress filed for divorce.

The report of US today has quoted that Brad Pitt has come to the realization that his 12 years with Angelina Jolie were not all fun and games.

Back in 2017, a source close to US publication Star made big revelations about the star couple of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

An insider said, “In hindsight, they really had nothing in common besides great sex. He’s sat up many nights going over what happened, and he’s analysed it again and again in therapy. He realises his relationship with Angie was toxic from the start.”

Brad Pitt reportedly started drinking way too much and both the parents got so busy with their parents’ duties and hectic schedules that this literally drives them apart, the insider revealed.

The source further added, “Brad’s demons got a hold of him … Ange used to be so exciting. But by the time they had six kids, Ange was so tired that Brad’s needs were put on the back burner.”

Although Brad Pitt never really spoke about it in public, a while ago Angelina Jolie revealed during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that “I separated for the wellbeing of my family. It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

