Singer Rufus Wainwright: “America Is Miserable F*cking Place To Be”

Renowned American-Canadian singer Rufus Wainwright is looking forward to the release of his new album titled ‘Unfollow The Rules’. The album will be out on this Friday and for the promotion of the same, the singer is spilling out some interesting deets about himself in his interviews.

During one of his recent interviews, Rufus Wainwright addressed several topics. From his eight years gap in releasing the new album to the current situation in America, the singer was all blunt about his opinions and that’s what we always expect from him.

While talking to outinperth.com, Rufus Wainwright said, “I’d been away from the mainstream for such a long time, off writing opera and such, so I had a large repertoire to draw from. I think there was almost 50 songs that I’d written over a seven-year people. So I could pick and choose, and with the help of producer Mitchell Froom we were able to fashion a really solid menu of what my life has been like for the last few years, and what it was like now.

“Songs should really be about the test of time, so I had some that had been sticking around for quite some time. Having the time away meant that there was some forethought to what this about,” he continued.

Addressing issues like a pandemic and George Floyd’s murder, Rufus Wainwright added, “Living in America, or anywhere really, is pretty frightening right now. I will say that at least half the time on edge about what’s going on, and it’s because of Trump and the Republicans and the environment. There’s such a reckoning that is occurring right now and it does seep into my daily life. It’s a miserable f*cking place to be, but on the other hand I think it’s where we have to be. I saw a great line on Facebook today, I don’t know who wrote it, but it said if you feel buried, and underground and dark, just think that now you are a seed.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!