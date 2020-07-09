When Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Made A BIG Revelation On Not Having Kids!

Ellen DeGeneres is making the headlines ever since the pandemic began. From the non-payment of her employees to trouble in paradise with wife, Portia de Rossi; the most celebrated host has been through it all.

Back in 2013, Portia de Rossi revealed that she’s one same page as wife Ellen DeGeneres when it comes to having kids.

“You have to really want to have kids and neither of us did,” Portia said.

Although, the Cursed actress did introspect having kids while she was in her 30s and said, “There comes some pressure in your mid-30s, and you think, ‘Am I going to have kids so I don’t miss out on something that other people really seem to love? Or is it that I really genuinely want to do this with my whole heart?’ I didn’t feel that my response was ‘yes’ to the latter.”

Rossi also revealed that they aren’t really missing out anything by not having kids as they know, in the end; they’ll have each other.

“So it’s just going to be me and Ellen and no babies—but we’re the best of friends and married life is blissful, it really is. I’ve never been happier than I am right now. We really support each other in whatever we’re doing and we’re incredibly happy, which is why you don’t see us in the press so much. There’s no drama to report,” Portia said.

Meanwhile, there have been continuous reports on Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi heading for a $500 million divorce which seems to be just rumours and there’s nothing concrete to it.

