Wondering Who Is Lily James, Chris Evans’ New GF? All The Scoop You Need!

Chris Evans is all of a sudden all over the tabloid materials. The actor has sparked romance rumours with Lily James. They first went for a date over the last weekend. The latest pictures witnessed them spending some quality time in a London park. But wondering who Lily actually is? Below is all you need to know about the beauty.

Her real name is Lily Chloe Ninette Thompson. Without any mystery, she opted for ‘Lily James’ as the stage name as a tribute to her late father. Isn’t that sweet? The actress’ father passed away in 2008 due to cancer.

Lily James rose to fame with the lead role in Disney’s romance fantasy, Cindrella (2015). While that garnered her unprecedented fame, the actress has multiple times spoken on how she wants to get rid of the image. But has been dealing with the same for years now. Her other big projects include Downtown Abbey (2012), Baby Driver (2017), Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018). Her last prominent role was in Yesterday (2019).

Before sparking romance rumours with Chris Evans, Lily James was dating Matt Smith. The couple started dating in 2014. And continued their long-time romance until last year. It was rumoured that the duo called it quits in December, 2019.

However, soon after rumours surfaced that they were working on their relationship and have come closer amid the lockdown. It was reported that their relationship hit the rock bottom due to their hectic schedules.

But rumours around Chris Evans and Lily James began when they were first spotted together last weekend. They were partying for hours at the Mayfair Club in London. Post which, they took the same cab and reportedly headed to Chris’ hotel.

The rumoured couple went out for their second date yesterday. They were spotted at a park in London as they grabbed some ice cream.

