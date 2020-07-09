



Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 is one of the most anticipated projects across the globe. While the leaks from the hidden plot make headlines every now and then, the newsmaker today is Hayley Atwell. The actor who joined the franchise in 2018, has shared a picture of her ripped physique and she seems to be prepping for the 7th instalment really hard. Scroll down to know more and also see the picture.

For the unversed, Hayley Atwell is known for playing Agent Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor joined Tom Cruise in the Mission: Impossible franchise in 2018. It is said that she will be starring in 2 instalments, reportedly 7 and 8.

Now, Hayley Atwell has shared a shirtless picture of her ripped back. The picture is enough to tell you the rigorous training that the actor is under. A perfectly ripped back with cuts that only intensive workout can give, make the picture look edgy. Atwell captioned it as, “Backbone #missionimpossiblemovie.”

Meanwhile, there are no details about Hayley Atwell’s character in Mission: Impossible 7, but this still indicates, the actor seems to have some heavy action sequences. She has even shared stills with director Christopher McQuarrie. Reports have claimed that the actor will be starred opposite Tom Cruise as the lead.

However, just like many others, Mission: Impossible 7 has also faced the wrath of the pandemic. The shoot was brought to a halt in February. While Tom Cruise was hoping to return to the sets in June, it is said that he might in September. The crew has even acquired a special dispensation from the government to avoid further delays. Mission: Impossible 7 is set for a November 2021 release as of now.

