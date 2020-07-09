If you are a celebrity, you often become the target of internet trolls. Black Widow actress Florence Pugh is facing the same ordeal. The actress, who is 25 is quite open about her relationship Zach Braff (45). However, Pugh is often trolled for the 21 year age gap between them.

Looks like the Little Women actress has had it enough. Two months ago, in an interview, she told people to not comment on her personal life just because she is a celebrity. But social media trolls haven’t stop targetting Pugh. Some time ago, in an Instagram video, she slammed people who trolled her relationship.

On Sue Perkins’ ‘An Hour With’ podcast, the Black Widow actress said all this negativity made her feel like sh*t. Florence Pugh shared, “How can I be old enough to be an adult and pay taxes, but not old enough to know who I should or shouldn’t have sex with?”

Currently, Florence Pugh is quarantined in Los Angeles with her boyfriend Zach. The duo is dating for a year now. About dating an older guy, the Midsommar actress said, “There’s a reason why I’m not with someone my age – it hasn’t worked.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is all set to make her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She will be seen with Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow movie. The film is slated to release on November 6, 2020. Recently, the director of the film revealed that Pugh can be the new BW in MCU.

