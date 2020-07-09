Lockdown has brought out the best in people across the globe. According to the most recent update, Zendaya and John David Washington have shot for a complete movie during this time. Titled Malcolm & Marie, the film was shot for a span of over two weeks. Read on to know more deets.

Zendaya and John David Washington shot for Malcolm & Marie in the Caterpillar house in California’s Monterey County. Initially, the idea was initiated after the shoot came to a halt due to the pandemic.

According to reports, writer Sam Levison wrote the script for the film in just a week, after Zendaya approached him. The film stars the two, and both have also participated in the executive production of the film.

The plot of the Zendaya and John’s film is not yet revealed. But, according to Vibe, the film is on the lines of Netflix’s Oscar-nominated, Marriage Story. The film stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Drive as a couple amidst their divorce battle.

Coming back to Zendaya and John David Washington’s Malcolm & Marie, the team made sure that all the mandatory guidelines are followed. The team stayed at a quarantine location and travelled to the sets every day. Only 12 people from each team were allowed on the sets.

The world is slowly adapting to the new normal and Zendaya and John David Washington’s Malcolm & Marie being shot amid pandemic is the biggest example.

