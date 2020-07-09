No one told us life was gonna be this way & we’ll have wait longer for FRIENDS reunion. David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller from the show has been talking about it since a couple is days now.

David Schwimmer has been filling in with some interesting updates about the FRIENDS reunion episode happening on HBO Max. We recently got to know that the shooting of the episode will happen next month.

In a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, David said, “I can tell you that we are hoping to shoot (the reunion) in August, in mid-August, but honestly, we will do it when it’s safe.”

We also got to know that there will be no live audience in the show and hence no laughing track. To which David Schwimmer said, “obviously not going to risk anyone’s health by doing this.”

Before this, he also had talked about the reunion episode in a conversation with E! Online. David Schwimmer had said, “I guess what I’m honestly most looking forward to is just being in the room with those other five actors. It’s five, right?” Though he added “That was a joke,” after it. Typical Ross’ sense of humour!

David Schwimmer added, “But being on the actual sounds stage on the actual set for the first time in 10 years, the set that we shot on for 10 years, that to me is going to be a really meaningful experience.”

