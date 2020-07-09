Justin Bieber Still Texting Selena Gomez While Married To Hailey Bieber? Truth UNVEILED!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage came as a surprise to all their fans. They got married in 2018 just after a month, the Yummy singer was spotted with his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez. The two pop-singers were spotted at Justin’s father’s wedding.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez started dating in 2010 and had been in an on-off relationship for almost 8 years.

Back in 2019, according to RadarOnline, Bieber was still in touch with Selena despite being married to Hailey. Reportedly, the Yummy singer refused to stop talking to Gomez.

The source close to RadarOnline revealed that he was seeking advice from the Rare singer on dealing with his mental health. Yes, you read that right. Not just that, Bieber also told Gomez that she looked amazing while promoting her then-upcoming movie, The Dead Don’t Die.

Now, as per Gossipcop.com, all such reports are mere rumours. As per the truth revealing report, Justin constantly keeping in touch with Selena even after the marriage, is not true. Contrary to the news of being in touch of Selena ‘constantly’, the sources back then failed to prove it so, as only once instance was framed. And the funny part is, even that one incident wasn’t described properly.

Also, this year, in the beginning, during an interview with NPR, Selena revealed that she suffered emotional abuse while in a relationship with Justin.

Although what matters, in the end, is that they are happy as individuals. Both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez aren’t in touch and for a good reason; they have moved on happily in their lives. They’re growing and focusing on healing themselves.

Reportedly, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are planning to start a family soon.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!