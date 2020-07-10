Matt Damon At The Worldwide Box Office: From The Martian To Ocean’s Trilogy, Check Out His Top 10 Grossers

Matt Damon is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood and rightly so. The talented actor has consistently made some amazing choices in his career and has entertained the audience with amazing films and characters.

Matt Damon entered the Hollywood industry back in 1988 and played some small roles initially. However, soon in 1992, he got his first film School Ties as one of the leads and he never looked back after that.

In his career so far, Matt Damon has consistently done amazing cinema which has been enjoyed by the audience as well as critics. So many of his films have proved to be big grossers and here’s the list of 10 best ones:

1) Interstellar

Who can forget Dr. Mann in Christopher Nolan’s 2014 sci-fi film Interstellar? The film didn’t have Matt Damon in a big role but it was pretty impactful and stays with us even today. Also starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and others, the film did a worldwide business of $677 million.

2) The Martian

The 2015 sci-fi film The Martian has to be among the best movies of the genre. Directed by Ridley Scott, the film had Matt Damon playing an astronaut who gets stuck at the Mars. The film is 2nd highest grosser of Matt and did a worldwide business of $630 million.

3) Saving Private Ryan

The Steven Spielberg directed 1998 film was 2nd highest grosser of that year. Starring Matt Damon along with Tom Hanks, Edward Burns & Tom Sizemore, the film did a worldwide business of $482 million as per Box Office Mojo.

4) Ocean’s Eleven

The 2001 film of the famous Ocean’s franchise was directed by Steven Soderbergh. Along with Matt Damon, this one also had George Clooney, Andy García, Brad Pitt & Julia Roberts in lead and did a worldwide business of $451 million.

5) The Bourne Ultimatum

Directed by Paul Greengrass, The Bourne Ultimatum had Matt Damon in the role of Jason Bourne. The 2007 film was a part of The Bourne series and did a business of $444 globally.

6) Jason Bourne

The 5th part of the Bourne series did an amazing business of $415 million at the worldwide box office. Jason Bourne was directed by Paul Greengrass and released in 2016.

7) Ocean’s Twelve

Ocean’s series has also played a big part in the career of Matt Damon. The 2004 film did an amazing business of $363 million.

8) The Great Wall

Directed by Zhang Yimou, the 2016 film had Matt Damon, Jing Tian, Pedro Pascal, Willem Dafoe & Andy Lau in lead. The Great Wall did a business of $335 million at the worldwide box office.

9) Ocean’s Thirteen

The 2007 film and the third part of Ocean’s trilogy did a business of $311 million at the global box office.

10) The Departed

The 2006 film had Matt Damon playing the character of Sergeant Colin Sullivan. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film had Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, and others playing important roles and did a worldwide business of $291 million.

Which is your most favourite film among these?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!