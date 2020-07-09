Heath Ledger At The Worldwide Box Office: From The Dark Knight To 10 Things I Hate About You, Check Out His Top Grossers

Heath Ledger (1979-2008) was one of the most talented actors in the world. The Australia based actor started his acting career in 1995 with Australian film Clowning Around. He had a very small and uncredited role to play in the film but in 1997 he made his real debut with Blackrock. Then after doing films like Paws & The Interview, he came to the USA to try his luck in Hollywood.

Soon in 1999, Heath Ledger did his first Hollywood film 10 Things I Hate About You. The small budget film was a critical and commercial success but it was just a start and much-needed encouragement for Heath.

In 2000, he did The Patriot which was an even bigger success. However, he couldn’t live enough to see the biggest success of his career i.e. The Dark Knight. In the film, he played the iconic character of Joker and his performance is still remembered by people. While the film was in the editing stage, Heath Ledger passed away due to an accidental overdose of prescribed medicines. 6 months after his death, The Dark Knight released and became by far his biggest success.

Let’s have a look at the Top 10 grossers of Heath Ledger:

1) The Dark Knight

The Christopher Nolan directed film got Heath Ledger several awards including The Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. The cult classic film which had Heath playing the iconic character of The Joker did a business of $1,070 million. Heath Ledger’s Joker is even considered the best villain of the world cinema by many people.

2) The Patriot

Directed by Roland Emmerich, the 2000 film starring Heath Ledger along with Mel Gibson & Chris Cooper did a worldwide box office business of $215 million according to Box Office Mojo.

3) Brokeback Mountain

Another film that got huge critical acclaim to Heath Ledger and commercial success as well. The 2005 romantic drama revolving around a gay relationship directed by Ang Lee did a worldwide business of $178 million.

4) A Knight’s Tale

The 2001 adventure comedy film did a business of $117 million at the worldwide box office. Directed by Brian Helgeland, the film starred Mark Addy, Rufus Sewell, Paul Bettany & Alan Tudyk along with Heath Ledger.

5) The Brothers Grimm

Along with Brokeback Mountain, Heath Ledger gave another success in the same year. The Brothers Grimm did a worldwide business of $105 million. The film was directed by Terry Gilliam and starred Matt Damon, Peter Stormare, Lena Headey, Jonathan Pryce & Monica Bellucci along with Heath Ledger.

6) The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

This was the last film of Heath Ledger’s career which was he shooting at the time of his death. The 2009 fantasy film directed by Terry Gilliam did a business of $62 million at the worldwide box office.

7) 10 Things I Hate About You

The Hollywood debut film of Heath Ledger was directed by Gil Junger and did a business of $53 million worldwide.

8) Monster’s Ball

In 2001, he topped the success of A Knight’s Tale with another success Monster’s Ball. The low budget film directed by Marc Forster did a worldwide business of $45 million.

9) Casanova

Directed by Lasse Hallström, the 2005 film was loosely inspired by Giacomo Casanova’s life. Starring Heath Ledger in lead, the film did a worldwide business of $38 million.

10) The Four Feathers

The 2002 film directed by Shekhar Kapur is Heath Ledger’s 10th highest grosser. The film did a worldwide business of $30 million.

Which is your most favourite film among these?

