Charlize Theron Has Been Left With A Broken Heart Over Not Getting To Be Part Of Tom Hardy’s Mad Max Prequel

Charlize Theron was seen as Imperator Furiosa in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road in 2015 which was led by Tom Hardy. Makers are coming up with a prequel to the film but sadly Charlize won’t be a part of it. Director George Miller has some other plans for her character.

It’s been said that Charlize Theron’s character Furiosa will be young in the prequel. Hence the makers want a young actress to portray that character. It’s a logical reason, but it seems Charlize is not on-board with this decision.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron said, “It`s a tough one to swallow. Listen, I fully respect George, if not more so in the aftermath of making `Fury Road` with him. He`s a master, and I wish him nothing but the best.”

She also added, “Yeah, it`s a little heartbreaking, for sure. I really love that character, and I`m so grateful that I had a small part in creating her. She will forever be someone I think of and reflect on fondly. Obviously, I would love to see that story continue, and if he feels like he has to go about it this way, then I trust him in that manner.”

Charlize Theron concluded by saying, “We get so hung up on the smaller details that we forget the thing that we emotionally tap into has nothing to do with that minute thing that we`re focusing on.”

