‘Jumanji: The Next Level’: Dwayne Johnson Is Ecstatic As The Film Crosses $800 Million At The Global Box Office

There seems to be no stopping for Hollywood superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s last big release ‘Jumanji: The Next Level‘ at the box office. The magnum opus which released in December, after 7 months continues to collect at box office. As the lockdown restrictions are being taken off slowly, theatres in some countries have started opening thus the fantasy-adventure-comedy film crossed $800 Million at the worldwide box office.

The very news of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level‘ achieving the grand feat made Dwayne Johnson’s day on Wednesday. The Hollywood star yesterday morning shared the screenshot from Deadline.com which had covered the feat achieved by his film, along with a sweet message for his fans and followers.

Dwayne Johnson’s message read, “This was a nice surprising call to get this morning.JUMANJI’s still going strong. First of all, THANK YOU. Secondly, I’m always grateful to see our JUMANJI having that unique, fun magic and mana for families around the 🌍 to enjoy. Our entire team will work even harder to make the next JUMANJI the best one yet.”

More about ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ led by Dwayne Johson, the film is a sequel to 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, is the second follow-up to 1995’s Jumanji, and is the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise.

The Hollywood fantasy-adventure-comedy venture also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black,Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas among others in key roles.

‘Jumanji: The Next Level‘ is helmed by filmmaker Jake Kasdan.

