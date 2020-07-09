As you are aware that Megan Fox, 34, and rapper Machine Gun Kelly, 30 met on the sets of a horror movie and after that, the rumours of their romance started making headlines. After they were spotted in California, the rumours got even stronger.

Days later, the news broke down on the internet that Megan Fox has separated from her husband Brian Austin Green after 10 years of their marriage. Fox’s ex-husband Green, 46, said amid the May 18 episode of his “… With Brian Austin Green” podcast, “I will always love her, and I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special.”

After Megan Fox’s divorce with Brian Austin Green, she was seen kissing Machine Gun Kelly. They certainly make a great pair and fans are waiting to see them in the upcoming movie ‘Midnight in the switchgrass.’ Finally, there is good news!

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly starrer movie ‘Midnight in the switchgrass’ has finally been resumed after taking a months-long halt due to the global pandemic of coronavirus. Director Randall Emmett took to Instagram to confirm the news as he wrote, “We made it! After 4 months I get to finish what we started!”

On the other hand rapper and actor Machine Gun Kelly who is still upset with his father’s death and wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram on Sunday, “i had plans for the one year anniversary of Hotel Diablo today… ‪that album was everything i wanted to say and i know it’s close to my fans… ‪but my father took his last breath this morning, and ive never felt a pain this deep in my life.

‪i’m setting my phone down.

‪love you.

thank you guys for everything.”



We hope he is fine by now and is ready to get back on the sets, How excited are you for the movie ‘Midnight in the switchgrass’? Do let us know!

