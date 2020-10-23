Avengers: Endgame Co-Star Anthony Mackie Recalls His First Humours Encounter With Late Chadwick Boseman

It would not be wrong to say that the year 2020 has been very unkind to everyone. Just two months ago, Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who has been battling cancer silently, bid goodbye to everyone. Fans and celebrities still mourn for his untimely demise. Boseman’s fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe star Anthony Mackie recently recalls his first meeting with him.

While both Mackie and Boseman appeared together in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, they had actually met each other way back in 1998 and has stayed friends for a long time.

Talking about their friendship, Anthony Mackie revealed to ET that he was impressed by Boseman even in their first meeting. He said, “It’s funny, I have a lot of memories of Chad. I cared about him dearly, as a friend. The first time I met him was in 1998. I went down to Howard (University) and he was directing a play there. My girlfriend at the time brought me into the theatre to check out the Elizabeth Catholic collection, and he was in the black box in an office chair spinning around the room.”

Anthony Mackie further said, “She was like, ‘Hey Chad, I want you to meet my classmate at Juilliard, Anthony. Wait, I’m concentrating. Don’t break my vibe.’ He just spins around the room, I was like, ‘It’s nice to meet you, man.’ He’s like, ‘I’m almost there!’ [Laughs] Once everything kind of took off for him, I was like, ‘Remember the first time we met?’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to talk about it. I was going through a lot at a young age.’”

Anthony Mackie, as per reports, is expected to take the mantle of Captain America in future Marvel projects. The actor recently also spoke about the importance of Black representation in a recent episode of Variety’s Actors on Actors series. During the conversation, the actor said to Daveed Diggs, “When The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes out, I’m the lead. When Snowpiercer comes out, you’re the lead. We have the power and the ability to ask those questions.”

Anthony Mackie continued, “It really bothered me that I’ve done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white. But then when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, you have a Black costume designer, you have a Black stunt choreographer. And I’m like, that’s more racist than anything else. Because if you only can hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they’re not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?”

Mackie will now reprise his role as the Falcon in the upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Solider.

