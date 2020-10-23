Ever since the trailer of the American drama miniseries, The Undoing was released fans have been eagerly waiting for the series to be released online. The psychological thriller stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant, who play an important role in the series.

While The Undoing is gearing up for the premiere on the streaming platform Binge, Grant during a recent interview recalled meeting Nicole for the first time at a dinner in the mid-90s. The guests at the dinner also included Nicole’s former husband Tom Cruise and Grant’s former girlfriend Elizabeth Hurley and Kidman’s sister Antonia, who is a well-known journalist and TV presenter in her native Australia.

During a chat with Entertainment Weekly, Hugh Grant revealed that Nicole Kidman and her sister Antonia spoke in a “weird” secret language for at least 25 years. He said, “What I remember most was that she was very nice, charming, but when she spoke to her sister, she spoke in a secret language. And I said, ‘Excuse me, are you speaking in a secret language?’ And they both said, ‘Yes.’”

The Notting Hill actor also explained how their secret language sounded like. The actor said, “It’s weird, it sort of goes ‘eggy-peggy this, eggy-peggy that,’ and they still do it … I’ve always liked her, she’s a silly Aussie girl.”

Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman starrer The Undoing is adapted from the 2014 novel ‘You Should Have Known’ by Jean Hanff Korelitz. The series also stars Donald Sutherland, Noah Jupe, Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Matilda DeAngeli and Noma Dumezweni.

As per the report, the psychological thriller follows the story of a therapist, played by Nicole Kidman and her husband Jonathan, played by Hugh grant. The therapist, who is about to publish her first book, faces a misfortune as the husband goes missing. A violent death follows and a series of secrets are exposed.

As seen in the trailer, the series seems to be much similar to Netflix’s German show Dark. So what do you think about the upcoming mini-series The Undoing? Let us know in the comments.

